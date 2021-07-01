Advertisement

Federal mask orders remain in effect on South Shore Line

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The South Shore Line wants to remind passengers that face masks or face coverings are still required, regardless of COVID -19 vaccination status.

The South Shore Line is continuing to abide by federal orders put forth by the TSA until Sept. 13, as well as the FAA’s “Emergency Order Requiring Face Mask Use in Railroad Operations.”

The directives require the use of masks in all South Shore Line stations and onboard trains throughout Indiana and Illinois. Employees will continue to strictly enforce the mandate, and passengers who do not comply with the mask mandate will be subject to removal from trains.

If a passenger needs of a mask, the South Shore Line will continue to provide masks free of charge. Passengers are reminded that social distancing on trains and at stations is recommended when possible.

Certain passengers are exempt from the mask mandate, including passengers with medical/health issues and children under the age of two.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Freitag
South Bend Schools employee charged with child seduction
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Body found inside Walmart bathroom
Mark Coleman is in jail for the October murder of 47-year-old Nina Sohlke in the 1500 block of...
Man charged with killing former girlfriend now accused of stabbing inmate
Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Off-duty St. Joseph County officer involved in Mishawaka crash

Latest News

Medical Moment: Does your face mask affect your oxygen level?
Martie Salt has more on a new study measuring oxygen levels for mask-wearers.
Medical Moment: Does your face mask affect your oxygen level?
Their goal is to provide an inclusive and seamless experience for all guests, including those...
Potawatomi Zoo certified as sensory-inclusive facility
Their goal is to provide an inclusive and seamless experience for all guests, including those...
Potawatomi Zoo certified as sensory-inclusive facility