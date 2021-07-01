Federal mask orders remain in effect on South Shore Line

(WNDU) - The South Shore Line wants to remind passengers that face masks or face coverings are still required, regardless of COVID -19 vaccination status.

The South Shore Line is continuing to abide by federal orders put forth by the TSA until Sept. 13, as well as the FAA’s “Emergency Order Requiring Face Mask Use in Railroad Operations.”

The directives require the use of masks in all South Shore Line stations and onboard trains throughout Indiana and Illinois. Employees will continue to strictly enforce the mandate, and passengers who do not comply with the mask mandate will be subject to removal from trains.

If a passenger needs of a mask, the South Shore Line will continue to provide masks free of charge. Passengers are reminded that social distancing on trains and at stations is recommended when possible.

Certain passengers are exempt from the mask mandate, including passengers with medical/health issues and children under the age of two.

