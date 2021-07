ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Police need your help looking for a missing 48-year-old woman.

Charlotte Lester was last seen Wednesday in the area of Marion St. and Washington Gardens.

Lester is 5′2″ and weighs 165 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Elkhart Police at 574-295-7070.

