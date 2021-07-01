IN COURT: Special needs tutor with SBCSC facing felony child seduction charges

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -On Thursday, a special education tutor with South Bend Community School Corporation appeared in court on child seduction charges.

Denise Freitag, 55, appeared for arraignment and to set bond in Courthouse 2 in St. Joseph County. She was arraigned on two felony child seduction charges.

The judge set bond at a $150,000 surety bond or $15,000 cash. The prosecution had asked for a minimum of $7,500. The judge says the seriousness of the charges, the risk Freitag poses to the victim and to the public is cause for a higher bond. As of the time this story was written she remains in the St. Joseph County Jail.

So what are these allegations? I got my hands on the charging documents.

Police say this all unfolded just last month.

The probable cause documents say that Freitag was a special education tutor at Riley High School in South Bend and had been working with the victim in that role for around 3 months.

The 16-year-old male victim was reported as a runaway and picked up by police.

Online posts were discovered by the victim’s father and caused him to believe something sexual occurred between a teacher and the victim.

The charging documents go on to say that Freitag took the victim to her home as the victim had been living in an abandoned property.

Police say Freitag washed the victim’s clothes, fed him, and brought him marijuana. The two then had sex. The victim told police he was high on marijuana during one of the two times they had sex.

I reached out for a comment from South Bend Community Schools and here is what they had to say:

“While the safety and security of our students is our top priority, we don’t comment on pending investigations.” -George Jones IV, Associate Director of Communications with South Bend Community School Corporation.

Freitag is scheduled to appear in court in front of Judge Steele on August 2nd at 8:30am. We’ll continue to follow the case as it works though the court. As of now these charges are just allegations and Freitag has not been found guilty of these charges.

