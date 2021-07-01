Advertisement

Chuck Ristano flattered to pitch to Trey Mancini at 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

Ristano was flattered by the offer and, he’s admittedly, very nervous.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This past weekend, former Notre Dame baseball star and Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini got the invite to compete in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby.

Mancini has hit 14 home runs in 2021 after missing the entire 2020 season following his diagnosis of Stage 3 colon cancer.

As soon as Mancini learned the news about the Home Run Derby, he called Notre Dame assistant baseball coach Chuck Ristano and asked him to pitch for him at the Home Run Derby.

Mancini promised when he won the 2013 Big East Home Run Derby, with Ristano pitching, that he would give his former coach a call if he ever got to the bigs.

Ristano was flattered by the offer and, he’s admittedly, very nervous.

“It’s something I never really confronted - trying to give up home runs in front of that many people,” Ristano said. “I want to make sure I reward Trey’s faith in me and hopefully we can do something really special. But the fact Trey is actually doing it, says so much about him, so I just want to make sure I am not in the way.”

Mancini will compete in a field of eight at Coors Field in Colorado, and Ristano says he likes Mancini’s chances to win the whole thing.

The Home Run Derby is right around the corner. It’s on Monday July 12.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Cowells
UPDATE: Former Concord High School teacher arrested
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Warrant issued for arrest of former Concord High School teacher
Fred’s handler, K9 Deputy Richard Tidwell, said the bloodhound gets a reward of chicken to...
Bloodhound finds 6-year-old girl barricaded in outbuilding with little food or water
Several residents tell 16 News Now they had trouble hearing tornado sirens Saturday night.
If you didn’t hear any tornado sirens in SJC over the weekend, here’s why
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering

Latest News

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd and Arike Ogunbowale were all named 2021 WNBA All-Stars.
Three former Irish women’s basketball stars named WNBA All-Stars
Freshmen forwards Landon Slaggert and Grant Silianoff each scored twice as #18 Notre Dame...
Slaggert and Pastujov invited to Team USA’s 2021 World Junior Summer Showcase
Notre Dame will play Illinois in the Big Ten ACC challenge in 2021.
Notre Dame to play Illinois in ACC - Big Ten Challenge in 2021
The Tournament will be a one weekend, single elimination format from March 18-20 at the Compton...
Former Notre Dame hockey video coach accused of sexual assault while with Blackhawks