Chuck Ristano flattered to pitch to Trey Mancini at 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This past weekend, former Notre Dame baseball star and Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini got the invite to compete in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby.

Mancini has hit 14 home runs in 2021 after missing the entire 2020 season following his diagnosis of Stage 3 colon cancer.

As soon as Mancini learned the news about the Home Run Derby, he called Notre Dame assistant baseball coach Chuck Ristano and asked him to pitch for him at the Home Run Derby.

Mancini promised when he won the 2013 Big East Home Run Derby, with Ristano pitching, that he would give his former coach a call if he ever got to the bigs.

Ristano was flattered by the offer and, he’s admittedly, very nervous.

“It’s something I never really confronted - trying to give up home runs in front of that many people,” Ristano said. “I want to make sure I reward Trey’s faith in me and hopefully we can do something really special. But the fact Trey is actually doing it, says so much about him, so I just want to make sure I am not in the way.”

Mancini will compete in a field of eight at Coors Field in Colorado, and Ristano says he likes Mancini’s chances to win the whole thing.

The Home Run Derby is right around the corner. It’s on Monday July 12.

