Advertisement

Castro, Schoop drive in 3 each, Tigers beat Indians 9-4

Rookie Bobby Bradley hit two of the four homers off Urena.
Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop hits a two run single in the seventh inning in the first...
Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop hits a two run single in the seventh inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) - Harold Castro and Jonathan Schoop each drove in three runs, powering the Detroit Tigers past the Cleveland Indians 9-4 in the first game of a doubleheader. Castro’s two-out single off Bryan Shaw in the fifth inning scored Nomar Mazara and broke a 4-4 tie. Schoop had a two-run single in the seventh as the Tigers banged out 15 hits in the seven-inning game. Kyle Funkhouser retired all five batters he faced in relief of starter José Urena, who allowed a career-high four home runs in 3 1/3 innings. Detroit won at Cleveland for the first time in five games this season. Rookie Bobby Bradley hit two of the four homers off Urena.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Denise Freitag
South Bend Schools employee charged with child seduction
Body found inside Walmart bathroom
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Andrew Cowells
UPDATE: Former Concord High School teacher arrested
Mark Coleman is in jail for the October murder of 47-year-old Nina Sohlke in the 1500 block of...
Man charged with killing former girlfriend now accused of stabbing inmate

Latest News

Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a...
Grandal hits 2 of White Sox 6 HRs to rip Twins 13-3
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams reacts to a foul call on his team during the first half...
Former Domer Monty Williams leads Suns to NBA Finals for first time since 1993
After the match, Sarah Hildebrandt was able to parade around Saint Mary’s College with the...
Sarah Hildebrandt wins gold in simulated Olympic wrestling tournament in South Bend
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly walks on the field during the NCAA college football team's spring...
Brian Kelly excited about opportunity for players to benefit from name, image and likeness