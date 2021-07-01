Brian Kelly excited about opportunity for players to benefit from name, image and likeness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday is a big day for college sports, as every NCAA student athlete will be able to benefit from their own name, image and likeness on July 1.

The NCAA’s board of director’s officially made that decision on Wednesday.

Schools in states with NIL laws are instructed to follow the rules. While schools without an active NIL law are advised to create and publish their own policies.

Indiana currently does not have a law in place for name, image, and likeness.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly is excited about what the name, image and likeness news means for his program.

“We’re prepared,” Kelly said. “We put together what we believe the Name, Image and Likeness will be for us at Notre Dame, and we are excited about it. We think it is going to be a very positive thing and will enhance our ability to recruit at Notre Dame.”

The NCAA still will not allow schools to pay their players directly, especially for their athletic achievements or for recruiting.

