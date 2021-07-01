Brennen Davis to to compete in 2021 MLB All-Star Futures Game
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Former South Bend Cub Brennen Davis has been selected to particpate in the MLB All-Star Futures game.
This season, Davis played in just eight games in South Bend. He recorded two home runs with a .321 average before he was called up to AA Tennessee.
Davis also played an integral role in the Cubs 2019 Midwest League title run, belting 8 home runs with a .305 batting average.
The game will take place on July 11, and will air on MLB Network.
