Brennen Davis to to compete in 2021 MLB All-Star Futures Game

(WNDU) - Former South Bend Cub Brennen Davis has been selected to particpate in the MLB All-Star Futures game.

This season, Davis played in just eight games in South Bend. He recorded two home runs with a .321 average before he was called up to AA Tennessee.

Davis also played an integral role in the Cubs 2019 Midwest League title run, belting 8 home runs with a .305 batting average.

The game will take place on July 11, and will air on MLB Network.

