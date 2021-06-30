Advertisement

U.S. 30 closure forces detours in Marshall & Kosciusko Counties

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ETNA GREEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A major Michiana highway is temporarily closed, forcing detours around Kosciusko and Marshall Counties. INDOT shut down U.S. 30 westbound between State Road 331 and State Road 19 due to a pipe failure, possibly from the heavy weekend rainfall.

“Yeah, it drags my day when you’re used to getting home at a certain time,” stated Rhonda Wilcox, Manager of Subway in Etna Green.

Wilcox is used to taking U.S. 30 straight home to Plymouth, just like Tom Donkers, who is visiting family in Warsaw, is accustomed to using the westbound thoroughfare to drive back to the Chicago airports.

“We immediately planned to leave an extra hour early [next Monday] to deal with the U.S. 30 part of it which is always the smoothest point to get from Warsaw to the Valparaiso, Chesterton, Toll Road-type junctions,” explained Donkers, who now lives in Austin, Tex.

Even though the pipe failure contained damage to the shoulder of the road, INDOT closed U.S. 30 out of an abundance of caution. The agency is going through an emergency contract procedure to repair the stretch of road.

INDOT stated U.S. 30, between S.R. 331 and S.R. 19, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The recommended detours are at S.R. 331, S.R. 10, and S.R. 19. However, S.R. 19 in Etna Green is down to one lane of traffic due to a water main break.

