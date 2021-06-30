Toews back skating after chronic immune response syndrome

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews says he missed this past season while dealing with what he says is chronic immune response syndrome. Toews revealed his diagnosis for the first time in a video released on social media. Toews has played for Chicago since 2007 and helped the team win three Stanley Cup championships. He says his body just kind of “fell apart” when he stepped away in December, about a month before the delayed season began. He is under contract with Chicago for two more years.

I wasn’t too vocal about the things I went through this year. I appreciate the understanding and support and wanted to share this message on where I’m at. pic.twitter.com/3qgftKki10 — Jonathan Toews (@JonathanToews) June 30, 2021

