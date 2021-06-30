Advertisement

Toews back skating after chronic immune response syndrome

He says his body just kind of “fell apart” when he stepped away in December, about a month before the delayed season began.
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews is shown during an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews is shown during an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus, Ohio, in this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, file photo. Jonathan Toews is back on the ice after missing this past season while dealing with what he said was chronic immune response syndrome. Toews revealed his diagnosis for the first time in a video released by the team Wednesday morning, June 30, 2021, on Twitter.(AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews says he missed this past season while dealing with what he says is chronic immune response syndrome. Toews revealed his diagnosis for the first time in a video released on social media. Toews has played for Chicago since 2007 and helped the team win three Stanley Cup championships. He says his body just kind of “fell apart” when he stepped away in December, about a month before the delayed season began. He is under contract with Chicago for two more years.

