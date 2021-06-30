Three former Irish women’s basketball stars named WNBA All-Stars

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the 2021 WNBA All-Stars were announced, and the Blue and Gold is well represented.

Former Irish women’s basketball star and South Bend Washington High School graduate Skylar Diggins-Smith was named to her fifth WNBA All-Star team. Diggins-Smith is averaging 18.9 points per game this season, which is the second-best mark of her WNBA career.

Diggins-Smith’s former Irish teammate and WNBA champion Jewell Loyd was named to her third WNBA All-Star team. She made the team in a reserve role in 2018, and got the start in 2019. There was no All-Star game in 2020 due to the shortened season. Loyd is averaging a career-high 18.6 points per game in 2021.

The Big 3 have gone 💿 DOUBLE PLATINUM 💿 and are headed to their residency in Vegas for the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game! #TakeCover x #WNBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/z1AIwi0CP2 — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) June 30, 2021

Notre Dame women’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale got the all-star nod for the first time in her WNBA career. The former Domer is in her third season in the WNBA and is averaging the fourth most points in the WNBA, scoring 20.3 points per night.

The WNBA All-Star game is on July 14. Tip is at 7 PM on ESPN.

