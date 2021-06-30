Advertisement

Three former Irish women’s basketball stars named WNBA All-Stars

The WNBA All-Star game is on July 14. Tip is at 7 PM on ESPN.
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd and Arike Ogunbowale were all named 2021 WNBA All-Stars.
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd and Arike Ogunbowale were all named 2021 WNBA All-Stars.(Associated Press/WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the 2021 WNBA All-Stars were announced, and the Blue and Gold is well represented.

Former Irish women’s basketball star and South Bend Washington High School graduate Skylar Diggins-Smith was named to her fifth WNBA All-Star team. Diggins-Smith is averaging 18.9 points per game this season, which is the second-best mark of her WNBA career.

Diggins-Smith’s former Irish teammate and WNBA champion Jewell Loyd was named to her third WNBA All-Star team. She made the team in a reserve role in 2018, and got the start in 2019. There was no All-Star game in 2020 due to the shortened season. Loyd is averaging a career-high 18.6 points per game in 2021.

Notre Dame women’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale got the all-star nod for the first time in her WNBA career. The former Domer is in her third season in the WNBA and is averaging the fourth most points in the WNBA, scoring 20.3 points per night.

The WNBA All-Star game is on July 14. Tip is at 7 PM on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Cowells
UPDATE: Former Concord High School teacher arrested
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Warrant issued for arrest of former Concord High School teacher
Fred’s handler, K9 Deputy Richard Tidwell, said the bloodhound gets a reward of chicken to...
Bloodhound finds 6-year-old girl barricaded in outbuilding with little food or water
Several residents tell 16 News Now they had trouble hearing tornado sirens Saturday night.
If you didn’t hear any tornado sirens in SJC over the weekend, here’s why
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering

Latest News

Freshmen forwards Landon Slaggert and Grant Silianoff each scored twice as #18 Notre Dame...
Slaggert and Pastujov invited to Team USA’s 2021 World Junior Summer Showcase
Notre Dame will play Illinois in the Big Ten ACC challenge in 2021.
Notre Dame to play Illinois in ACC - Big Ten Challenge in 2021
The Tournament will be a one weekend, single elimination format from March 18-20 at the Compton...
Former Notre Dame hockey video coach accused of sexual assault while with Blackhawks
Irish first baseman Niko Kavadas (left), Notre Dame relief pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp (right)
Kavadas, Kohlhepp names All-Americans by D1Baseball