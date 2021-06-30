South Bend Schools employee charged with child seduction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend Schools employee has been arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Denise Freitag, 55, has been charged with two counts of child seduction.

From the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office:

St. Joseph County –On June 18, 2021, officers with the St. Joseph County Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) began investigating information concerning an inappropriate relationship between a juvenile (16 year old) student and an employee of the South Bend Community School Corporation. Based on that investigation, officers arrested Denise Freitag, age fifty-five (55) on June 28, 2021[. Ms. Freitag is assigned to Riley High School, as a Special Education Paraprofessional.

On June 30, 2021, probable cause was submitted and approved to the St. Joseph County Court where she was formally charged with 2 Criminal Counts: Count I: Child Seduction, a Level 6 Felony and Count II: Child Seduction, a Level 5 Felony.

Ms. Freitag will be arraigned on the formal charges, tomorrow afternoon July 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Kelli Sells with the SVU at 574-235-7821.

Please be advised that the charge filed against this defendant is merely an accusation and that she is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Below are the charging documents from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

