South Bend Lions fall on road to Flint City 2-1

FLINT, Mich. (WNDU) - The South Bend Lions success on the road did not carry over to Tuesday night, as the Flint City Bucks came out victorious 2-1 on their home turf.

Matt Fearnley scored in the 21st minute to break the scoring open to give the Bucks the 1-0 lead.

The Lions responded in the second half as Milo Yosef scored to tie the game in the 56th minute.

However, in the end, the Bucks find a way to get it done in the 90th minute with a goal from Noah Jensen.

South Bend has lost two games in a row. There are just three games remaining in inaugural season for the Lions.

They’ll be back at home on Saturday against Fort Wayne. The game gets started at 7 PM.

