Slaggert and Pastujov invited to Team USA’s 2021 World Junior Summer Showcase

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Notre Dame Athletics) - Notre Dame hockey players Landon Slaggert and Sasha Pastujov have been invited to Team USA’s 2021 World Junior Summer Showcase, USA Hockey announced on Monday (June 28).

The showcase is set for July 24-31 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan and will serve as an evaluation for athletes seeking to make their respective national teams for the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship Dec. 26, 2021 through Jan. 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. With Team USA divided into two squads and Finland and Sweden also taking part, the Showcase will include 11 games over eight days.

Slaggert, who will be playing his sophomore season in 2021-22, and Pastujov, who joins the Irish for his freshman season, are two of the 24 forwards who have been invited to the event.

Last season, Slaggert was part of a Team USA team that claimed the gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship (Jan. 6) and he became the seventh Fighting Irish player to medal at the prestigious event. He is one of five returning players invited to this summer’s event.