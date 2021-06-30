SB Civic Theatre performer gets call for first professional audition

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a name now becoming all too familiar in Michiana, Jarynn Sampson.

The 19-year-old, known for her energetic and witty personality on stage, and her strong yet soothing voice, is finally getting the opportunity she has always dreamed of.

“She has this amazing opportunity in New York to do what she’s always wanted to do. She had been doing auditions and doing contests, and just a producer and director saw her tape and reached out to her,” South Bend Civic Theatre Executive Director Aaron Nichols says.

As of Wednesday, Jarynn stands one audition away from going from South Bend Civic Theatre performer to performing on the big stage.

“She has been going back and fourth to New York. She is going back again next week. She has made it through two rounds of auditions and now she is in the finals so she has really good chance of being in a really lucrative professional Broadway caliber gig,” Nichols says.

It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity the Civic Theatre is making sure Jarryn does not miss, which is why they’ve decided to push back next week’s “Xanadu The Musical” just for Jarynn.

“We said let’s move it one day, we are already calling all the people that already bought tickets,” Nichols says.

“We are just thrilled for her and moving opening night was an easy choice to make because then we can just celebrate with her success. I think that’s so many people think that ‘I can never do that thing I dream of doing’ and I think that Jarynn proved that you can,” Nichols says.

Jarynn Sampson will be heading back to New York for her final audition next Friday, July 9th.

Meanwhile, Opening Night for the Civic Theatre’s “Xanadu The Musical” has been rescheduled from Friday, July 9th, to Saturday, July 10th, to accommodate Jarynn who will be performing in the musical.

