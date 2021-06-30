Sarah Hildebrandt dominates in Olympic simulation in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Olympics are right around the corner and Penn High School graduate and Team USA Sarah Hildebrandt is living her dream as an Olympian .

Hildebrandt and Team USA women’s wrestling made their last stop before Tokyo here in Michiana at Saint Mary’s College for one last training camp before the games.

Team USA is putting Hildebrandt and three fellow Olympians through a simulated tournament to get ready for the Olympics.

On Tuesday, Hildebrandt competed in three matches in the 50 KG weight class, and she won each match 10-0. All were techs.

Hildebrandt says she is in the right mindset here at home, and is glad to work everything out before the Olympics.

“There are things going out there that I am trying to do and corrections I am making mid-match, and I really like that,” Hildebrandt said. “I am able to recognize a mistake in the middle of a fast paced match, correct it and then convert it into an offensive point. I think I was doing a good job of that. My mat IQ felt really good. It’s nice to have this atmosphere. I do feel nervous. I do feel a lot like how I do in competition so just to be able to navigate those emotions as well, so it’s nice to work with that.”

Hildebrandt has qualified for the simulated Olympic final at Saint Mary’s College, which will be Wednesday night at 9:20 PM.

16 News Now will let you know how she performs. The event is not open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.