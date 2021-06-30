One dead after crash in Michigan City

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Michigan City.

It happened at approximately 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ohio Street. Police say an AMC Rambler was traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 when its driver attempted to turn left onto Ohio Street in front of a Chevy Silverado, which was traveling westbound on US Hwy 20.

The driver of the AMC Rambler, 66-year-old Carl J. Trunk Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy Silverado, 43-year-old Jason Gouge, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. After Gouge was released from the hospital, at he was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Police are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

From the Michigan City Police Department:

Also assisting at the scene were: the Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, the Michigan City Street Department, the LaPorte County Coroners Office, Michigan City Police Chaplain, Michigan City Emergency Management volunteers, and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

