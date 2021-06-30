Advertisement

One dead after crash in Michigan City

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Michigan City.

It happened at approximately 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ohio Street. Police say an AMC Rambler was traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 when its driver attempted to turn left onto Ohio Street in front of a Chevy Silverado, which was traveling westbound on US Hwy 20.

The driver of the AMC Rambler, 66-year-old Carl J. Trunk Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy Silverado, 43-year-old Jason Gouge, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. After Gouge was released from the hospital, at he was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Police are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

From the Michigan City Police Department:

On June 29th, 2021 at approximately 4:05pm the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a report of a serious bodily injury automobile accident at the intersection of US Hwy 20 and Ohio Street. Upon their arrival, officers located a white male adult trapped in a severely damaged 1969 AMC Rambler near the north west corner of the intersection. LaPorte County EMS and Michigan City Fire Department personnel quickly arrived on scene and determined that the driver (later identified as 66yr old Carl J. Trunk Jr.) had succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile the driver of the other damaged vehicle (a silver 2016 Chevy Silverado) was transported to Franciscan Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevy Silverado (43yr old Jason Gouge) was subsequently released from the hospital at which point he was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the AMC Rambler was traveling eastbound on US Hwy 20 when its driver attempted to execute a left hand turn onto Ohio Street in front of the Chevy Silverado which was traveling westbound on US Hwy 20. The Michigan City Police Departments Traffic Division responded to the scene and investigated the collision. Police are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor. The Michigan City Police Department ask that anyone with information about this accident contact Captain Jeff Loniewski or Corporal Brian Wright at 219-874-3221 ext. 1008.

Also assisting at the scene were: the Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, the Michigan City Street Department, the LaPorte County Coroners Office, Michigan City Police Chaplain, Michigan City Emergency Management volunteers, and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

