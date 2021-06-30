Man charged with killing former girlfriend now accused of stabbing inmate

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man charged with killing his former girlfriend is now accused of stabbing another inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Police say Mark Coleman stabbed Malik Ware Monday afternoon in the jail.

Ware was cut on the neck and had two puncture wounds on his arm.

He was treated in the E.R. and then taken back to the jail.

Jail staff say they think the attack was unprovoked.

Coleman is in jail for the October murder of 47-year-old Nina Sohlke in the 1500 block of South Webster Street.

He was arrested for the crime last month.

Sohlke’s family tells us she’s remembered for her unconditional generosity.

Coleman is already scheduled for a November trial in her murder.

Now the prosecutor’s office will decide if he will also face charges for Monday’s stabbing.

