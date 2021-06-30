Advertisement

ISP looking into inmate death in LaPorte County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Criminal Investigations Division for the Indiana State Police is looking into the death of an inmate at the LaPorte County Jail.

45-year-old Joel Ohms was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning.

Jail staff provided care until EMS showed up and took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting ISP’s investigation.

