ISP looking into inmate death in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Criminal Investigations Division for the Indiana State Police is looking into the death of an inmate at the LaPorte County Jail.

45-year-old Joel Ohms was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning.

Jail staff provided care until EMS showed up and took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting ISP’s investigation.

Be sure to stay with 16 News Now for the latest updates both on air and online.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.