Four Winds Invitational announces volunteer opportunities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Volunteers are still needed for the upcoming Four Winds Invitational, which will be held at South Bend Country Club from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15.

The tournament, which is held annually in Michiana, features a field of professional women golfers from around the world.

Volunteers are needed to fill a variety of roles, including caddies, cart and shuttle drivers, food and beverage servers, driving range assistants, and scorers.

After years at Blackthorn Golf Club, the invitational is being moved to South Bend Country Club. Organizers say they are excited about the opportunities that the new venue presents.

“That exposure that this facility will bring to the event will benefit the participation,” says Frank Freedman, COO at Four Winds Casinos. “And I think these types of events bring focus back into the community.”

“The girls are gonna love this course because it is a walking course,” says South Bend Country Club CEO Duke Downing. “From green to tee is very short. They may not love (hole) number 10 but they’ll love the other 17.”

Volunteer applications can be found on the tournament’s website.

