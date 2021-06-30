Advertisement

Four Winds Invitational announces volunteer opportunities

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Volunteers are still needed for the upcoming Four Winds Invitational, which will be held at South Bend Country Club from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15.

The tournament, which is held annually in Michiana, features a field of professional women golfers from around the world.

Volunteers are needed to fill a variety of roles, including caddies, cart and shuttle drivers, food and beverage servers, driving range assistants, and scorers.

After years at Blackthorn Golf Club, the invitational is being moved to South Bend Country Club. Organizers say they are excited about the opportunities that the new venue presents.

“That exposure that this facility will bring to the event will benefit the participation,” says Frank Freedman, COO at Four Winds Casinos. “And I think these types of events bring focus back into the community.”

“The girls are gonna love this course because it is a walking course,” says South Bend Country Club CEO Duke Downing. “From green to tee is very short. They may not love (hole) number 10 but they’ll love the other 17.”

Volunteer applications can be found on the tournament’s website.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Cowells
UPDATE: Former Concord High School teacher arrested
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Warrant issued for arrest of former Concord High School teacher
Fred’s handler, K9 Deputy Richard Tidwell, said the bloodhound gets a reward of chicken to...
Bloodhound finds 6-year-old girl barricaded in outbuilding with little food or water
Several residents tell 16 News Now they had trouble hearing tornado sirens Saturday night.
If you didn’t hear any tornado sirens in SJC over the weekend, here’s why
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Comfortable Air Coming this Way
Volunteers are needed to fill a variety of roles, including caddies, cart and shuttle drivers,...
Four Winds Invitational announces volunteer opportunities
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Researchers are continuing to study how factors related to race may increase likelihood of...
MEDICAL MOMENT: Stress from racism increases preterm birth risk