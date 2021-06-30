First Alert Forecast: Scattered Thunderstorms Again Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers during the morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming likely in the afternoon. It will remain warm and humid with a high in the lower 80s. A very low chance of any severe weather but locally heavy rainfall could be possible. High of 82.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds begin to clear as the chance for showers and storms goes down close to sundown. Temperatures remain very mild and muggy overnight. Low of 65.

THURSDAY: A mixture of clouds and sun with the chance for a few isolated showers or storms during the day. Remaining warm and humid with a high near 80. We will see clouds decrease late in the evening and shower chances go down as the front finally moves to the Southeast overnight. High of 80.

FRIDAY: A few clouds with the chance of a shower early in the morning. Things clear out quickly with lots of sunshine as high pressure moves into the area. A great start to the weekend which will feature a dry pattern and temperatures cooling off. High of 74

LONG RANGE: The temperatures are cooling off through the holiday weekend with lower humidity. We do see the warmth return by the 4th of July. The lower 80s are possible with lots of sunshine throughout the weekend. The chances for scattered thunderstorms return by the middle of next week.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, June 29th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 87

Tuesday’s Low: 71

Precipitation: 0.82″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.