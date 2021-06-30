Fireworks safety reminders ahead of holiday weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Independence Day is quickly approaching, which means many people will be lighting off fireworks.

The South Bend Fire Department reminds everyone to have safety gear on hand like gloves, glasses and a first aid kit.

It is also important to have a water bucket or hose nearby in case a fire breaks out.

And when it comes to lighting the fireworks, using a lighter with a long barrel instead of a cigarette lighter or matches is recommended.

“As you’re lighting them, you want to inspect what you’re lighting and making sure the fuse is good and making sure there’s no damage to the fireworks itself,” said Ryan Takacs from SBFD. “If there is, then simply don’t light it. Get rid of it. Wait until the end and put it in your water bucket where you’re soaking.”

If you plan to light them off on a grassy area, be sure to set up a platform for the fireworks.

