Elkhart man charged with murder
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is charged with murder.
22-year-old Jordan Wolf is accused of killing a man earlier this month.
He’s charged with killing 27-year-old Forrest Howard.
Wolf was arrested last week and formally charged Tuesday.
It happened on South Fifth Street in Elkhart on June 19.
The Goshen News reports security footage shows a fight between the two right before the shooting.
Wolf is due in court for a hearing Thursday.
