Elkhart man charged with murder

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is charged with murder.

22-year-old Jordan Wolf is accused of killing a man earlier this month.

He’s charged with killing 27-year-old Forrest Howard.

Wolf was arrested last week and formally charged Tuesday.

It happened on South Fifth Street in Elkhart on June 19.

The Goshen News reports security footage shows a fight between the two right before the shooting.

Wolf is due in court for a hearing Thursday.

