SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TURNING COMFY!! We talked about this “wet” period we’ve had all last week, and now we’re talking about the “comfortable” air coming this way. And it’s almost here. Some areas will still get a shower this evening, then only a few spots will get a bit of rain on Thursday. Then it stays dry through the holiday weekend...perfect timing for that, right?!? More comfortable air starts to come in on Thursday, then comes in full blast on Friday and Saturday. The heat and humidity will back again for the 4th and Monday. And, while I do not see a repeat of the wet pattern we just had, I do see daily “chances” for showers and storms most of the rest of next week...

Tonight: Shower in some areas this evening, otherwise partial clearing. Low: 65, Wind: WNW 4-8

Thursday: A bit less humid with partly sunny skies...only a few spots get a shower or thundershower. High: 80, Wind: N 7-14

Thursday night: Clear and cooler. Low: 55

Friday: Tons of sunshine and comfortable!! High: 74

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.