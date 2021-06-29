Warrant issued for arrest of former Concord High School teacher

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Concord High School teacher who is facing numerous charges related to inappropriate sexual contact with students.

Andrew Cowells became the subject of a police investigation back in May. He now faces 18 different charges.

One week ago, Cowells was officially fired from his position at the school.

