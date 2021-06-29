UPDATE: Former Concord High School teacher arrested

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Concord High School teacher is now behind bars.

An arrest warrant for Andrew Cowells was issued Sunday.

He’s facing 18 charges related to inappropriate contact with students.

Police say they were first alerted to concerns about Cowells back in May, and he’s since been fired by the school district.

The former teacher turned himself in Monday and his bail is now set at $100,000.

