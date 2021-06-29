Trey Mancini to compete in 2021 Home Run Derby

(AP) - Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story said Monday he will compete in this year’s Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Story becomes the fourth player to confirm his participation in the event, joining Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles and Pete Alonso of the New York Mets. Alonso won the most recent Home Run Derby in 2019. The competition will be held on July 12, the night before the All-Star Game. Story was batting .254 with nine homers and 34 RBIs heading into Monday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Mancini missed the entire 2020 season battling colon cancer. In 2021, Mancini has hit 14 home runs for the Baltimore Orioles.

Big congrats to our guy @TreyMancini for getting the invite to the Home Run Derby!#IrishInMLB pic.twitter.com/C6yvxA3y7g — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) June 27, 2021

Boom Boom is heading to Denver.



Trey Mancini will participate in the 2021 Home Run Derby. pic.twitter.com/PboMS48HLr — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) June 26, 2021

