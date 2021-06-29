Advertisement

Trey Mancini to compete in 2021 Home Run Derby

In 2021, Mancini has hit 14 home runs for the Baltimore Orioles.
Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini, right, grounds out with the bases loaded and two outs during...
Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini, right, grounds out with the bases loaded and two outs during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)(Joshua Bessex | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP) - Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story said Monday he will compete in this year’s Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Story becomes the fourth player to confirm his participation in the event, joining Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles and Pete Alonso of the New York Mets. Alonso won the most recent Home Run Derby in 2019. The competition will be held on July 12, the night before the All-Star Game. Story was batting .254 with nine homers and 34 RBIs heading into Monday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Mancini missed the entire 2020 season battling colon cancer. In 2021, Mancini has hit 14 home runs for the Baltimore Orioles.

