Advertisement

St. Joseph County reports only one new COVID-19 case

By Zach Horner
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Across the country and here in Michiana, COVID-19 cases are low. In St. Joseph County, the cases are very, very low with only one case reported as of the day of this story. Not long ago, we were dealing with spikes in cases.

“It was very difficult to ensure the safety and the health of our community as well as taking care of our patients during an epidemic,” Dr. David Coil with Goshen Health says.

He’s referring to one of those spikes with thousands of daily cases of COVID-19 we saw throughout the past year. Fast-forward to today, Indiana is reporting 183 new cases and 8 deaths. Here locally, in St. Joseph County there is only one new case, and no deaths. So what is working?

“It’s probably a combination of things its really hard to point to one thing and say this is the reason but vaccinations have become more readily available, more of the population has been infected so there is more immunity in the community,” Dr. Dale Patterson says. He is VP of Medical Affairs at Memorial Hospital.

Goshen Health and St. Joseph Health System both have 5 COVID patients, and Beacon Health System has 6. The drop in cases doesn’t necessarily mean a drop in stress levels for those on the frontlines, especially as they’re seeing now seeing those patients who delayed their care during the pandemic.

“We continue to be very full, very busy, and there continues to be a shortage of nurses and other workers in the hospital, so it’s a very stressful time at the hospital.”” Dr. Patterson says.

But the drop in cases, could give some staff a moment to breathe

“We actually see more people taking the time to process just what they’ve suffered through over the last year and a half,” Jen Lankowicz says. She is Chief Clinical Officer at St. Joseph Health System.

With the tremendous drop in COVID cases and deaths, health leaders are cautiously optimistic, and keeping an eye on the variants.

“You have to remember these viruses do change. So COVID is going to be part of us, COVID is going to be part of our endemic illnesses for years going forward so we will see variation of that virus. Currently out vaccines are being shown that they are protecting against this virus,” Dr. Coil says.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An abandoned building on the 1100 block of East Indiana Avenue collapsed around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
UPDATE: Rain plays role in South Bend building collapse
Several residents tell 16 News Now they had trouble hearing tornado sirens Saturday night.
If you didn’t hear any tornado sirens in SJC over the weekend, here’s why
These are the letter residents found near the edge of their driveways. One claims the letters...
St. Joseph Co. residents ‘concerned’ after finding KKK recruitment fliers on their property
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Warrant issued for arrest of former Concord High School teacher
Body found inside Walmart bathroom

Latest News

Andrew Cowells
UPDATE: Former Concord High School teacher arrested
It now features 16 studio to one-bedroom apartments and two office suites.
New City Center Lofts bringing more than just residents to downtown Benton Harbor
Collins claimed Martinez tried choking him during a fight at a home along South Marine Street.
Man sentenced in 2019 South Bend stabbing
40-year-old Jason Lee Collins was convicted of reckless homicide in the death of 27-year-old...
Man sentenced in 2019 South Bend stabbing
Right across from Four Winds Field, real estate company RealAmerica hopes to create new and...
Proposed apartment development hopes to bring more affordable housing to Downtown South Bend