St. Joseph County reports only one new COVID-19 case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Across the country and here in Michiana, COVID-19 cases are low. In St. Joseph County, the cases are very, very low with only one case reported as of the day of this story. Not long ago, we were dealing with spikes in cases.

“It was very difficult to ensure the safety and the health of our community as well as taking care of our patients during an epidemic,” Dr. David Coil with Goshen Health says.

He’s referring to one of those spikes with thousands of daily cases of COVID-19 we saw throughout the past year. Fast-forward to today, Indiana is reporting 183 new cases and 8 deaths. Here locally, in St. Joseph County there is only one new case, and no deaths. So what is working?

“It’s probably a combination of things its really hard to point to one thing and say this is the reason but vaccinations have become more readily available, more of the population has been infected so there is more immunity in the community,” Dr. Dale Patterson says. He is VP of Medical Affairs at Memorial Hospital.

Goshen Health and St. Joseph Health System both have 5 COVID patients, and Beacon Health System has 6. The drop in cases doesn’t necessarily mean a drop in stress levels for those on the frontlines, especially as they’re seeing now seeing those patients who delayed their care during the pandemic.

“We continue to be very full, very busy, and there continues to be a shortage of nurses and other workers in the hospital, so it’s a very stressful time at the hospital.”” Dr. Patterson says.

But the drop in cases, could give some staff a moment to breathe

“We actually see more people taking the time to process just what they’ve suffered through over the last year and a half,” Jen Lankowicz says. She is Chief Clinical Officer at St. Joseph Health System.

With the tremendous drop in COVID cases and deaths, health leaders are cautiously optimistic, and keeping an eye on the variants.

“You have to remember these viruses do change. So COVID is going to be part of us, COVID is going to be part of our endemic illnesses for years going forward so we will see variation of that virus. Currently out vaccines are being shown that they are protecting against this virus,” Dr. Coil says.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.