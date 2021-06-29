Skaggs’ family sues Angels, 2 employees for negligence

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The family of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed lawsuits in Texas and California charging the team and two former employees with negligence in his drug-related death two years ago. The suits - filed by Skaggs’ parents in Texas and his wife in California - name the Angels organization as well as former Los Angeles communications directors Tim Mead and Eric Kay as defendants. Neither complaint specified how much money the family is seeking. Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019, before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers.

Skaggs played for the South Bend Silver Hawks in 2010.

