Sarah Hildebrandt returns home, prepares for dream to compete at Olympics

Hildebrandt is just grateful for the journey, and for everyone who has helped her achieve her life-long dream of being an Olympian.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School graduate Sarah Hildebrandt says she was dreaming about being an Olympian, before she even played a sport of any kind.

Now, she is living her dream and prepping for the Olympics here at home.

Hildebrandt is wrapping up her training for the Olympics in Michiana at Saint Mary’s College with three fellow Olympians.

She won both of her matches on Tuesday morning in the 50 KG simulated Olympic Tournament 10-0 and 10-0.

Team USA is trying to make this last bit of training as close to the Olympics as possible.

Hildebrandt is just grateful for the journey, and for everyone who has helped her achieve her life-long dream of becoming an Olympian.

“It is so cool,” Hildebrandt said. “I feel like I don’t have the words to just be out there. You worked so hard for this. Everyone has put so much into this. I feel it with Team USA on my singlet. Everybody is in that.”

Included in everybody is her family, and her personal coach, Brad Harper, who coached Hildebrandt at Penn. He couldn’t be more proud of Hildebrandt.

“You want to watch someone’s career and for them to be the best, and she’s there,” Harper said. “She’s at the highest, and we’ve got to be a part of it. It’s awesome.”

Hildebrandt will continue to train in Michiana as her dream inches closer. She will continue training at Saint Mary’s until July 7.

