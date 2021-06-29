Recent rain to cause spike in mosquitoes; take precautions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s time to start talking about mosquitoes.

The recent rain will cause a big spike in the mosquito population, making it uncomfortable to be outside and potentially hazardous.

In your backyard, get rid of standing water and breeding sites, such as tree stumps, clogged gutters and old tires.

Trimming tall grass and low hanging limbs may also help reduce the mosquito population.

And don’t forget about your pets.

Dogs in particular are subject to a parasite commonly transmitted by mosquitoes.

While picking up your medication from the vet, be sure to ask for the Lyme disease vaccine for your dog.

