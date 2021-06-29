Advertisement

Ramírez’s homer, 5 RBIs power Indians to 13-5 rout of Tigers

Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera connected for his 493rd homer, tying him with Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 28th on the career list.
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez hits an RBI-single in the seventh inning of a baseball game...
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez hits an RBI-single in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - José Ramírez homered and drove in five runs, Austin Hedges had a two-run shot and the Cleveland Indians bounced back from losing outfielder Josh Naylor to a grisly injury a day earlier by belting the Detroit Tigers 13-5. Ramírez connected in the fourth inning off rookie Matt Manning as the Indians set season highs in runs and hits. Hedges had three RBIs and Amed Rosario had three hits for Cleveland, which pulled within two games of AL Central-leading Chicago. Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera connected for his 493rd homer, tying him with Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 28th on the career list.

