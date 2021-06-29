Advertisement

Proposed apartment development hopes to bring more affordable housing to Downtown South Bend

By Carly Miller
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Right across from Four Winds Field, real estate company RealAmerica hopes to create new and affordable housing with the proposed Diamond View Apartments.

One building would have 60 units offered at more affordable housing rates, with 12 of those units for developmentally disabled tenants in partnership with the Logan Center.

Another 60-unit building and 7 townhomes would be offered at market rates.

“There’s a housing shortage in south bend from everything we’ve seen, especially for affordable apartments. So this will benefit a very wide range of people who want to have a home that’s high quality in downtown at all different income levels,” RealAmerica Vice President of Development Jeff Ryan said.

South Bend’s Director of Community Investment Santiago Garces says he believes this will greatly benefit the city.

“With affordable housing, trying to make sure that remains accessible for all residents while also providing new housing units, I think it has all the ingredients of being a great project,” Garces said.

RealAmerica is applying for a federal tax credit to attract investors and ultimately help keep the rent at reasonable prices, and they are also seeking an 8-year tax abatement from the City of South Bend.

“The city currently has no taxes being generated by the property. At the end of the eight years, it will be receiving about four hundred and sixty thousand dollars of new taxes,” Garces said.

The project would cost around 19 million dollars, and RealAmerica says they should know by mid-November whether Diamond View Apartments will be coming to South Bend.

If everything goes to plan, construction would start next spring.

“We like downtown south bend. It’s great. With our experience at the la salle, doing that, we’ve had good occupancy there. It’s been great working with the City of South Bend, so that just encouraged us to come back and try again,” Ryan said.

RealAmerica is currently working on their tax credit application due late July, and the local tax abatement is expected to be voted on at the next common council meeting.

