ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - U.S. 30 between State Road 331 and Beech Road is closed for emergency work.

That portion of 30 needs to be re-surfaced, and there’s a drain being replaced after the weekend’s severe weather.

Right now, there’s no timetable for when it’ll open back up.

The official detour will follow State Roads 19, 10, and 331.

