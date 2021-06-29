Niles Community Schools starts summer meals program

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Community Schools is starting its summer meal program.

Students can pick up food every Tuesday through August 17.

Each meal kit includes seven breakfasts and seven lunches for every child in the household, including students who don’t attend Niles schools.

The school also hosted a pop-up, drive-up library Monday.

“What’s so exciting about this is that all our students kindergarten through 6th grade and what they do is come and pick up some books for summer reading and they get to keep the books and enjoy the books all summer,” says Donna Roark, assistant superintendent of Niles Community Schools.

Students can pick up their lunch every Tuesday at Niles High School from 11 to 12:30, and at Ballard Elementary from 4:30 to 5:30.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.