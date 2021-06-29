Advertisement

New City Center Lofts bringing more than just residents to downtown Benton Harbor

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Folks in Benton Harbor are celebrating the completion of a newly renovated place to live downtown--City Center Lofts.

The 20,000 sq. ft. mixed-use building is more than 100 years old, and was on the brink of demolition before a partnership between the Cornerstone Alliance, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Cressy Real Estate, and the City of Benton Harbor moved forward with plans to rehab the building.

It now features 16 studio to one-bedroom apartments and two office suites.

Developers say this is an investment in an up-and-coming downtown area.

The project itself gave several young community members experience in their trade field.

“Our cry was to hire some locals and I was so pleased to see some of our local youth actually working on this project. It calmed a lot of spirits throughout the community,” said Benton Harbor City Commissioner Mary Alice Adams.

City Center Lofts are on the corner of Pipestone St. and Main St., right next to the Cornerstone Alliance offices.

