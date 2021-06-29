Medical Moment: Track your cells for better cancer treatment?

(WNDU) - This year, 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer, and more than 600 thousand will die from the disease.

But what if there was a way to track how the cancer will grow, spread, and mutate? That information might provide patients a more personalized and precise treatment.

One single cell can provide a slew of information on what’s happening in the body. That’s why researchers at Oregon Health & Science University devised a technique involving quick mapping of the genetic information of single cells. when it comes to tumors.

“It allows us to actually isolate specific regions within a tumor and explore what are the various different cell types within those regions of the tumor because tumors have a lot of different cells doing a lot of different things,” says Andrew Adey, PhD, associate professor at Oregon Health & Science University.

The technique also allows the researchers to track where the cells are coming from, so researchers can see how diseases progress and alter healthy tissue.

“That could lead to potential novel targets that could be used to develop drugs to specifically target those specific alterations that occur,” Adey said.

Adey also says this technique would be useful for other diseases, including neurological diseases and ones that affect the heart and blood vessels.

