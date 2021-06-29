Advertisement

Man sentenced in 2019 South Bend stabbing

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been sentenced for his role in a deadly 2019 stabbing in South Bend.

40-year-old Jason Lee Collins was convicted of reckless homicide in the death of 27-year-old Trey Martinez.

You may remember, Collins claimed Martinez tried choking him during a fight at a home on South Marine Street.

That’s when investigators say Collins stabbed Martinez in the neck.

A jury found Collins guilty earlier this month.

