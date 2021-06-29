Advertisement

Local medical firm proposes new clinic in Mishawaka

By Kevon DuPree
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Beacon Health System presented a proposal for the new Beacon Mishawaka Clinic Monday.

The clinic would be located on the northeast block of Church Street and Lincoln Way East. The proposal calls for the first phase of construction for the 16,000 square foot facility to begin as early as 2022. The facility is expected to be completed by spring 2023.

The clinic would offer family practice and specialty care practices with a diagnostic center and lab services.

“We’re planning a significant investment in the community,” Beacon Health System’s executive director of facilities and construction Mark Bralick said. “Providing these services to the city, I think the residents around the development will enjoy it. We’ll have some additional folks coming into town to visit the site, as well hopefully partake of other local endeavors here in the city.”

Beacon Health System also purchased the land where Mishawaka Utilities currently sits, as well as the parking lot behind it. Beacon plans to demolish the utilities building once it is vacated and build a new headquarters starting in 2025.


