International basketball pro returns to Elkhart HS to help kids grow their game

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of lessons can be learned in the game of basketball.

And for Elkhart Memorial Alum and now international pro basketball player Todd Johnson, it is about passing those lessons he has learned on his way to becoming a pro to kids in the very same neighborhood he grew up in.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been living in Elkhart so to come back from Spain and put on a camp that I haven’t done in three years, I just wanted to give back to my community and make an impact on kids,” Johnson says.

As a kid, Johnson was a member of the Five Star Life program, a nonprofit that helps area children build life and personal skills. Executive Director Seth Maust says having Johnson now lead the program’s first ever summer basketball camp is no coincidence.

“One of Elkhart’s finest point guards that has ever played, Todd Johnson is our lead instructor. These kids are getting so much out of this because he is a pro,” Maust says.

Johnson is also challenging kids to not only hit him with their best shot, but to be the best version of themselves both on and off the court.

“The stuff that he is giving them, I mean it will help them grow as a person,” Maust says.

By the end of the day on Wednesday, Johnson says he hopes kids at his camp will walk away as a better players, but more importantly better people than when they walked in.

“I want my message to be never let anybody tell you that you can’t do anything,” Johnson says.

There is one day left if you still want to join Johnson in Five Star Life’s first ever summer basketball camp.

The camp is being held at Tubbs Gym at Elkhart High School from 8:30 am - 12:00 pm (2-5 grade) and 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm (6-8 grade). It is $175 per person to sign up.

For more information, or to register for the camp, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.