Indiana State Police seeking recruits

Indiana State Police are now accepting applications for those are looking to begin a career as an Indiana State Trooper.

If you are interested, you must ISP’s website and follow the link to the application, which must be submitted electronically by 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 22. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted for the 82nd Recruit Academy.

More from Indiana State Police release:

Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:

Must be a United States citizen.

Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is June 16, 2022)

Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.

Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.

Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.

Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

The starting salary for an Indiana State Police Department Recruit is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during the academy training. At the completion of academy training, the starting salary is $48,000.00 a year. Recruits of the 82nd Recruit Academy are offered an excellent health care plan including medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy coverage for both current and retired employees and their dependents. The Indiana State Police pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service. Additionally, the Indiana State Police Department provides comprehensive disability coverage and a life insurance program. Student loan forgiveness programs are being offered at this time through the following: https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service

Current Law Enforcement Officers:

Current Law Enforcement Officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit full time law enforcement service as of November 23, 2021, if they choose, will be assigned to the District where they currently reside.

Current Out of State Law Enforcement Officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit full time law enforcement service as of November 23, 2021, if they choose, may be afforded their District of choice, if their home state certification is determined equivalent to the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board standards.

Physical Ability Test (PAT):

Applicants are required to pass the ILEA Exit Standards listed below to proceed in the selection process.

Vertical Jump - 16 inches

Sit-ups - 29 in one minute

300 Meter Run - 71 seconds

Push-ups - 25

1.5-mile run - 16 minutes 28 seconds

Physical Ability Testing Dates:

Date

Time (EST)

Location

Saturday, July 10, 2021, 8:00 a.m., Plainfield, IN

Saturday, July 10, 2021, 1:00 p.m., Plainfield, IN

Friday, July 23, 2021, 8:00 a.m., South Bend, IN

Friday, July 23, 2021, 1:00 p.m., South Bend, IN

Saturday, July 24, 2021, 8:00 a.m., South Bend, IN

Saturday, July 24, 2021, 1:00 p.m., South Bend, IN

Friday, August 13, 2021, 8:00 a.m., Orleans, IN

Friday, August 13, 2021, 1:00 p.m., Orleans, IN

Saturday, August 14, 2021, 8:00 a.m., Orleans, IN

Saturday, August 14, 2021, 1:00 p.m., Orleans, IN

Saturday, August 21, 2021, 8:00 a.m., Plainfield, IN

Saturday, August 21, 2021, 1:00 p.m., Plainfield, IN

Sunday, August 22, 2021, 8:00 a.m., Plainfield, IN

Sunday, August 22, 2021, 1:00 p.m., Plainfield, IN

Applicants are afforded the opportunity to attend additional PAT dates to improve current scores or achieve a passing score. Additional information regarding the PAT can be found online at https://www.in.gov/isp/2880.htm.

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper by visiting https://www.in.gov/isp/3041.htm to find the recruiter assigned to your area.

