Humidity safety, dealing with flooding aftermath

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The humid weather is nothing to disregard, as doctors say humidity kind of eliminates a person’s ability to regulate body heat.

Dr. Bob Cassady at the South Bend Clinic says normally, normally, when someone sweats, the body evaporates the sweat and allows heat to get off in a different way. With humid weather, Cassady recommends taking a lot of breaks and avoiding the outdoors in the middle of the day. Hydration is paramount for athletes of any age and for people taking certain prescriptions.

“One thing that a lot of adults can face is some medicines make our response to heat -they sort of blunt our response to heat because of the way that they’re supposed to be protecting the heart or the blood pressure. So if you’re on chronic medicines particularly, it’s important to make sure you’re hydrated to make sure you’ve got some electrolytes,” said Cassady.

Poor hydration could lead to dehydration. Cassady said one of those signs is the body not sweating anymore. Dizziness and confusion could be symptoms of heat stroke.

Weeds aplenty

Freshly mowed lawns could be teeming with weeds after the recent rain. The experts at Foegley Landscape say the weeds have been germinating and were just waiting for the moisture to grow even more. Brian Hominiuk, Vice President of Foegley Landscape says they find the most effective thing to dealing with weeds in planting beds, for example, is to spray them with a herbicide. He said people need to be very careful with herbicide - and read the container label - because it could kill other plants. Hominiuk still recommends spraying herbicide versus pulling weeds.

“We found that you know, pulling weeds like an annual flower beds, you know, you can pull weeds where you can’t get the herbicide in,” he said. “But it’s not very effective. You know, you don’t get the roots all the time. And that’s where again, we just go back to the herbicide.”

Foegley Landscape says property owners shouldn’t be taking more than one-third of the grass blade off when mowing in warmer weather as grass can be dry at this time of the year.

Flooding in your residence

Following the rainy weather, standing water could still be present in homes. Niezgodski Plumbing, Inc. recommends calling a professional if there’s standing water where there are electrical outlets; a person could get shocked wading in that water. Greg Faubion, a foreman and estimator at Niezgodski Plumbing, says homeowners should ensure sump pumps are working and consider having a backwater valve installed.

“Those are like a check valve on the main sewer line going out of the house. If that water backs up, there’s a little valve in there. It’s one way; it’s like a flapper. So water flows this way, if that water comes back from the opposite direction, then it’ll stop it,” explained Faubion.

He added flooding on carpet should likely be handled by a restoration company, which will have more powerful vacuums than a shop-vac at home.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.