Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Warm, Humid and Scattered Thunderstorms

Another day where the warm and humid air mass will feed some of those scattered thunderstorms. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast are here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Not everyone will see these storms but those that do have the chance to see a few heavy downpours. Highs in the middle 80s. High of 85.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mild and muggy. A few showers or storms early before things clear overnight. The morning brings more shower chances for Michiana. Low of 68.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms. The warm and humid air sticks around allowing for more heavy downpours in localized areas. High of 82.

THURSDAY: More sunshine than days prior. High nearing 80 and remaining humid. The chance for isolated thunderstorms is possible through the afternoon. High of 80.

LONG RANGE: Heading into Friday and Saturday we will see a more isolated chance of just a few thunderstorms. Things will begin to dry out heading into the weekend with lots of sunshine being likely by the 4th of July. A great weekend after a long warm and humid week that featured nothing but rain and thunderstorms.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, June 28th, 2021

Monday’s High: 86

Monday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.03″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An abandoned building on the 1100 block of East Indiana Avenue collapsed around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
UPDATE: Rain plays role in South Bend building collapse
These are the letter residents found near the edge of their driveways. One claims the letters...
St. Joseph Co. residents ‘concerned’ after finding KKK recruitment fliers on their property
First Alert Weather Forecast: Monday
First Alert Forecast: Fog developing in the morning; More scattered storms in the afternoon
Body found inside Walmart bathroom
Several residents tell 16 News Now they had trouble hearing tornado sirens Saturday night.
If you didn’t hear any tornado sirens in SJC over the weekend, here’s why

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Warm, Humid and Scattered Thunderstorms
First Alert Forecast: Warm, Humid and Scattered Thunderstorms
First Alert Weather Forecast: Monday
First Alert Forecast: Fog developing in the morning; More scattered storms in the afternoon
First Alert Weather Forecast: Monday
First Alert Weather Forecast: Monday
Here is a map of several locations throughout St. Joseph County where you can pick up sandbags....
Flooding sandbag locations in St. Joseph County