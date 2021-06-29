First Alert Forecast: Warm, Humid and Scattered Thunderstorms

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Not everyone will see these storms but those that do have the chance to see a few heavy downpours. Highs in the middle 80s. High of 85.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mild and muggy. A few showers or storms early before things clear overnight. The morning brings more shower chances for Michiana. Low of 68.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms. The warm and humid air sticks around allowing for more heavy downpours in localized areas. High of 82.

THURSDAY: More sunshine than days prior. High nearing 80 and remaining humid. The chance for isolated thunderstorms is possible through the afternoon. High of 80.

LONG RANGE: Heading into Friday and Saturday we will see a more isolated chance of just a few thunderstorms. Things will begin to dry out heading into the weekend with lots of sunshine being likely by the 4th of July. A great weekend after a long warm and humid week that featured nothing but rain and thunderstorms.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, June 28th, 2021

Monday’s High: 86

Monday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.03″

