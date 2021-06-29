Fireworks rules for South Bend this holiday season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fourth of July holiday weekend is almost here, and that means fireworks.

But keep in mind, the dates and times they can be used are limited.

In South Bend city limits, they can only be fired off from Tuesday, June 29, through July 9 between the hours of 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

On July 4, they can be used anytime between 10 a.m. and midnight.

Anyone who violates this could get a fine of $100.

