Elkhart Rotary Club donates over $24,000 to non-profits

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - With more people around the community needing help amid the pandemic, the Elkhart Rotary Club is stepping up to the plate.

The club presented over $24,000 dollars in grants to 22 local nonprofits. The announcement came at the club’s weekly meeting Monday at the Matterhorn Conference Center.

The group’s president-elect says it will have a huge impact on our community.

“This year being what it was, we felt it very imperative that we try to do all that we could,” says Eric Garton, president-elect of the Elkhart Rotary Club. “And so some members really stepped up. We used some additional rainy day funds from the club and increased our giving local not-for-profits to about $25,000 this year across over 20 organizations, so we wanted to see all the good work that they were doing and be able to contribute to that.”

Elkhart’s Rotary Club is just one part of the rotary’s network around the globe, with now up to 1.2 million people involved in charitable efforts.

