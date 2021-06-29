Coast Guard urges water safety ahead of holiday weekend

ST JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - As the holiday weekend approaches, you may be planning to spend some time out on the lake.

If you plan on driving a boat, the U.S. Coast Guard says you need to have survival gear on board and a look-out person.

The legal limit for drinking and driving a boat is .08. If pulled over while intoxicated, you can be cited for BUI.

And while it is hot outside right now, Lake Michigan is still very cold.

“The water temperature right now for lake Michigan is 58, 59 degrees,” said BM1 Matthew Binns. “And hypothermia can set in as anything lower than 77 degrees.”

Parents should always watch their children in the water, even if a lifeguard is on duty.

And paying attention to weather conditions and waves can save a life.

“Stay safe and know your own ability,” BM1 Binns said. “Don’t swim in stuff that you know you’re not capable of swimming in.”

