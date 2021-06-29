Advertisement

California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

The state Capitol in Sacramento is seen in this file photo. California is adding Florida to the...
The state Capitol in Sacramento is seen in this file photo. California is adding Florida to the states where official state travel is restricted.(Source: KCRA/file)
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California added five more states, including Florida, to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community, the state attorney general announced Monday.

Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to the list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is forbidden except under limited circumstances.

“Make no mistake: We’re in the midst of an unprecedented wave of bigotry and discrimination in this country — and the State of California is not going to support it,” Bonta said.

Lawmakers in 2016 banned non-essential travel to states with laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. The 12 other states on the list are: Texas, Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Mississippi, Tennessee.

The five states newly added to the list have introduced bills in their legislatures this year that prevent transgender women and girls from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity, block access to health care and allow the discrimination of the LGBTQ community, Bonta said.

Florida, Montana, Arkansas, and West Virginia passed laws that prevent transgender women and girls from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity.

North Dakota signed into law a bill allowing certain publicly-funded student organizations to restrict LGBTQ students from joining without losing funding.

Arkansas passed the first law in the nation to prohibit physicians from providing gender-affirming healthcare to transgender minors — regardless of the wishes of parents or whether a physician deems such care to be medically necessary.

These lawmakers “would rather demonize trans youth than focus on solving real issues like tackling gun violence beating back this pandemic and rebuilding our economy,” Bonta said.

The state law has exemptions for some trips, such as travel needed to enforce California law and to honor contracts signed before the states were added to the list. Travel to conferences or out-of-state training are examples of trips that can be blocked.

It’s unclear what effect California’s travel ban will have. Bonta did not have information about how many state agencies have stopped sending state employees to the states on the list or the financial impact of California’s travel ban on those states.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An abandoned building on the 1100 block of East Indiana Avenue collapsed around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
UPDATE: Rain plays role in South Bend building collapse
These are the letter residents found near the edge of their driveways. One claims the letters...
St. Joseph Co. residents ‘concerned’ after finding KKK recruitment fliers on their property
First Alert Weather Forecast: Monday
First Alert Forecast: Fog developing in the morning; More scattered storms in the afternoon
Several residents tell 16 News Now they had trouble hearing tornado sirens Saturday night.
If you didn’t hear any tornado sirens in SJC over the weekend, here’s why
Body found inside Walmart bathroom

Latest News

The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body...
Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man’s body at Ohio lake
A dangerous situation in Ceres, Calif., was caught on video.
VIDEO: Car slams into gas pumps, sparks fire
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering
safds
‘Excruciating’: Florida condo collapse search stretches to Day 6