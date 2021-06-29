18-year-old driver arrested after fleeing from Indiana State Trooper

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from South Bend is arrested after leading an Indiana State Trooper on a chase.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Monday. Police say they saw a car speeding on Cleveland Road near Portage Avenue.

The car sped up after the trooper turned on the lights and siren in his marked Indiana State Police car. The driver sped through several traffic lights and stop signs as the chase continued south on Bendix Drive.

At one point, the car was traveling so fast, it ran off the road and hit a fire hydrant, causing it to come to a stop.

The driver, identified as Javionne Jackson, was safely taken into custody. Troopers also found a loaded gun and marijuana in the car.

After being medically cleared from the scene, Jackson was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

More from Indiana State Police release:

South Bend- Last night and 18-year-old driver led an Indiana State Trooper on a chase in South Bend before ultimately crashing and being arrested on charges related to the chase as well as gun and drug charges.

At approximately 10:00 p.m., on June 28, 2021, an Indiana State Trooper saw a black 2006 Acura traveling nearly 30 miles per hour above the speed limit on Cleveland Road near Portage Avenue. The trooper got behind the Acura as it was turning south on Bendix Drive from Cleveland Road. The trooper reports that the Acura sped up and began illegally passing traffic as soon as it was on Bendix Drive.

The trooper turned on the lights and siren in his marked Indiana State Police car as the Acura reportedly sped up even more leading the trooper on a chase. The driver of the Acura disregarded several traffic lights and stop signs as the chase continued south on Bendix Drive. Just south of Roger Street, the Acura was traveling too fast and ran off the road as the driver attempted to negotiate the curve to the left. The Acura hit a fire hydrant and came to a stop due to disabling damage to the front passenger side.

The driver, identified as Javionne Jackson, 18 of South Bend, IN was safely taken into custody. Troopers located a loaded Glock 19 with a round in the chamber, a large capacity drum magazine, and suspected marijuana in the Acura.

After being medically cleared from the crash, Jackson was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. He was preliminarily arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Possession of a Handgun Without a Permit, Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

