South Bend Medical Foundation needs blood donations

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Blood collection centers across the country need your help right now, including right here in Michiana.

The South Bend Medical Foundation is facing a blood shortage. And with Fourth of July this weekend, there is a sharp increase in injuries requiring blood supply.

If you donate now through July 10, you will receive a gift card for several different local restaurants, or for Martin’s Super Market.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent. They also must weigh at least 110 pounds.

For a complete list of locations and hours, visit givebloodnow.com or call 574-234-1157.

