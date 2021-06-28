RedBud Motocross National returns this weekend

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - 4th of July weekend is this weekend. That means it is time for Redbuuuuuud.

The event did not take place at all last year because of the pandemic.

This weekend, RedBud will be at full capacity. The only thing that is different is there will be no fans allowed in the pit.

Other than that it’s business as usual, and it means the world for RedBud co-owner Amy Ritchie ahead of the 48th annual RedBud National.

“Amazing,” Ritchie said. “Kind of felt like it wasn’t ever going to happen. It hasn’t really sunk in yet. We had such short notice to get ready. We just put our nose to the grind stone and let’s get it done. I think when the people get here. It will hit that finally, life is back to normal, you know.”

Ritchie says RedBud is happening rain or shine this weekend, and to be ready for some motocross.

You can purchase tickets online or in person. The Gates open on Wednesday for practices but the main event is on Saturday.

