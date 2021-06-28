Advertisement

President Biden visiting Michigan on Fourth of July weekend

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - President Joe Biden will spend part of Fourth of July weekend celebrating the end of COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan.

Biden is planning a visit to Traverse City on July 3 with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as part of the America’s Back Together tour, which celebrates America’s progress in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

A schedule for Biden’s visit and more detailed information about what he plans to do in the Cherry Capital were not immediately announced.

Biden last visited Michigan on Feb. 19, when he toured the Pfizer manufacturing plant in Portage with Whitmer. The plant is producing COVID-19 vaccine currently.

